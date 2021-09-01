Cancel
Prairie City, OR

Senator Finley pushing for funds to help Prairie City’s water shortage

By Logan Bagett
elkhornmediagroup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE CITY – Oregon Senator Lynn Findley called into the studio recently. He said he’s on the hunt to provide some relief to Prairie City’s drought problem:. “I have sent a letter to the presiding officers, who are the co-chairs of the Emergency Board as well as the Governor, to try to provide some help to the City of Prairie City. Their municipal water problem is in terrible shape. They have a long-term fix identified, but they have a short-term problem of hauling water, so I’m trying to secure some funding for that as we speak.”

