Texas State Senators, Tejano Democrats file lawsuit over redistricting
AUSTIN, Texas - Wednesday, Texas State Senators Roland Gutierrez (D-Bexar) and Sarah Eckhardt (D-Travis) along with the Tejano Democrats announced they have filed suit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Secretary of State’s Office in a Travis County Federal Courthouse in Austin in order to prevent the enactment of state legislative districts that they allege violate both state and federal law.www.fox26houston.com
