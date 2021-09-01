Rada, Fiona O'Kelly - (75) 3802c DUI-.16% or Higher (M) and 5 additional charges

On Saturday August 21, 2021 at 11:21PM, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in Wind Gap Borough after observing traffic violations. The Officer made contact with the driver, Fiona Rada, who was exhibiting signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. F. Rada was evaluated for her ability to safely operate a motor vehicle and exhibited clues of impairment. F. Rada was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and transported to the Easton DUI Center for a legal blood draw. In addition to the presence of amphetamines, her (F. Rada) B.A.C. was .23%. Charges were filed against F. Rada.