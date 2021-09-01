Cancel
Tres Cantos Open Lab: celebrating a decade of innovation in collaboration to combat endemic infectious diseases

By Felix Calderón, Lluis Ballell, David Barros, Graeme Bilbe, Nicholas Cammack, Raquel Gabarró, Audra Halsey, Penny M. Heaton, Gagandeep Kang, Valerie Mizrahi, Carl Nathan, Mike E. Strange, Pauline M. Williams, Elizabeth A. Winzeler, Alan H. Fairlamb
 8 days ago

Tres Cantos Open Lab is a collaborative initiative that integrates teams from academia and GlaxoSmithKline to enable rapid testing of innovative therapeutic hypotheses for endemic infectious diseases. Here, we provide an overview of the key scientific achievements in its first decade. Global Health Pharma Unit, GlaxoSmithKline R&D, Tres Cantos, Madrid,...

