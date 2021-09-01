Where Are The Cheaters In Escape From Tarkov?

Well, I’ve been playing Escape From Tarkov for a while now after quite a long break due to abnormally executions and whatnot. Before I came back to the game, the game was definitely plagued by cheaters, for which Nikita came out publicly a couple of times. Last heard, he stated that most cheaters in Escape From Tarkov are dealt with and should no longer be an issue. By hearing that, I was inclined to jump in and have a look myself. 20 matches later, I asked, where are all of the cheaters in Escape From Tarkov? Did they perish?