Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where Are The Cheaters In Escape From Tarkov?

By Angel Kicevski
futuregamereleases.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, I’ve been playing Escape From Tarkov for a while now after quite a long break due to abnormally executions and whatnot. Before I came back to the game, the game was definitely plagued by cheaters, for which Nikita came out publicly a couple of times. Last heard, he stated that most cheaters in Escape From Tarkov are dealt with and should no longer be an issue. By hearing that, I was inclined to jump in and have a look myself. 20 matches later, I asked, where are all of the cheaters in Escape From Tarkov? Did they perish?

www.futuregamereleases.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Expedition Agartha is Escape From Tarkov meets Skyrim

A new first-person looter survival game has been announced – Expedition Agartha, a “hardcore” medieval multiplayer game hoping to make its mark among the best survival games on PC. It’s the game’s premise that sounds particularly intriguing, as makes Expedition Agartha seem like Escape From Tarkov via Skyrim. As revealed...
Video GamesNME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ boss Killa can now spawn all over Interchange

Following player feedback, Battlestate Games has changed the spawn locations for Killa, a Scav Boss located on the Interchange map. While Killa used to spawn exclusively around Kiba Arms – a high-value shop that players often target for looting – an unannounced change means that the challenging Scav boss can now appear in multiple locations across Interchange.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Bans Around 50 Players Due to a Backend Error

Battlestate Games has mistakenly banned around 50 Escape From Tarkov players due to a backend error. The developers call on understanding, fixing the issue and reverting the faulty bans. According to the developer, the faulty banned accounts are restored and in a healthy state. The official announcement for this issue...
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

MouseBot: Escape From CatLab Review

HIGH Narrowly escaping a treacherous stretch of obstacles is thrilling. LOW The risk/reward ratio for difficult collectables is not worth it. I love cats, so when MouseBot: Escape from CatLab came across my desk and I saw cats dressed up as mad scientists, I started cackling and was eager to give it a go. MouseBot ended up being a simple and charming ‘runner’ experience, but one that sadly grows stale after an extended stay in the Lab.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov New Event Brings Reshala to Shoreline

Battlestate Games has announced a new Escape From Tarkov event for players to enjoy playing this weekend. In a recent Tweet made by Battlestate Games, Kolyan is being tipped not to go to the Resort, as Reshala and his minions are planning to overrun the place to resolve some business. With that said, Reshala will be present at the Resort, and his actions might bring him side by side with Sanitar, which is going to be a tough situation for PMCs to endure.
Video GamesThe Independent

Battlefield 2042 already targeted by hackers and cheaters

A website is offering cheats for Battlefield 2042, even though the game isn’t releasing for another couple of months. It claims its variety of cheats and hacks are safe to use and are undetectable. The website apparently has over 1.2 million registered users who have never been banned from any past Battlefield game.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Warzone Devs Challenge Cheaters; End of Multi-accounting?

The creators of CoD: Warzone announce a ruthless fight against cheaters with a new anti-cheat. Within one day over 100 thousand accounts were banned and it seems that cheaters will not be able to create new ones so easily. We are witnessing another episode in the battle between the developers...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone mode might be inspired by Escape from Tarkov

Battlefield 2042 is launching soon. But publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE still have a few things left to tell fans about the game before its October 22 release. For one, a beta test is coming September 22, according to sources familiar with the game. And another key selling point is its marquee new game mode, Hazard Zone.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Valorant’s New “Fracture” Map Will Force A Different Playstyle

Riot Games has announced on Wednesday that a new map is coming to Valorant. Called Fracture, the map is supposed to be a game-changer in balancing, as it imbues a different mentality and approach, unlike so far. Teams will have to think twice before they storm into their ordinary tactics like on other maps. The gameplay will differ on Fracture, as it looks more balanced than others.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Clid the Snail

Picture this: in a post-apocalyptic rendition of Earth, where mankind is no longer around to ruin everything for everyone, most small animals we know and hate have mutated to the point of growing limbs and being intelligent enough to create weaponry and civilizations. We then meet a grumpy alcoholic snail with a penchant for weapons and trouble. He gets ousted from his tribe, only to embark in a series of completely nonsensical adventures such as fighting a rat wielding a flamethrower. Such bonkers concept has been adapted into video game format, and it goes by the name of Clid the Snail.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Can Androids Survive Review – Moon Puncher

Developed and published by Strange Scaffold and aPriori Digital. Recently I got the pleasure of playing through Can Androids Pray, a short visual novel about two mech pilots coming to terms with their upcoming death. I enjoyed the game a lot, but it left me wanting to see more of the world. Thankfully, a sequel appears to have been surprise-released into the world almost specifically for me. Can Androids Survive is a spiritual successor to the first game, a new genre, and story while still taking place in the same world. Also, you get to kill the moon. Is that enough to be worth it?
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

CoD: Warzone bans 50,000 cheaters, more to come

Raven Software seems to have the upper hand once again. CoD: Warzone has banned another big wave of around 50,000 players. The ongoing war against hackers in Call of Duty’s battle royale title is a neverending one, and Raven Software suggests there will be more. As a result of the overwhelming number of cheaters, many top streamers swapped games – choosing another competitive shooter called Apex Legends instead.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go New Gen 6 Pokemon Have Been Pushed

Trainers, new Gen 6 Pokemon have been pushed into the game files, which means that Niantic and Pokemon Go are getting ready to release a new Gen 6 Pokemon wave. The world’s greatest Pokemon Go dataminers discovered a text in the game files, and it seems like Niantic and Pokemon Go are planning to release the new Gen 6 Pokemon any moment.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief Part 2 16

Trainers, the second part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research is now available in Pokemon Go. The Misunderstood Mischief Special Research has 16 parts, and only 2 are currently available. This Research will be available during the entire Season of Mischief and you will be able to gain access to different sets of tasks periodically. You will be able to encounter Confined Hoopa when completing a set of tasks starting from September 5, 2021.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

The Corrupted Intend to Rule The World of Aeternum – New World Trailer

Amazon Games tend to familiarize fans with New World races, events, and other bits and pieces coming from Aeternum. The Tales of Aeternum continue. Amazon Games has released a new trailer that tackles the corrupted side in New World’s Aeternum. This mysterious occurrence affects the entirety of the land and its denizens and tends to swarm, invade, possess, but also empower some of the most powerful imbibers.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Far Cry 3 is Free for PC for a Limited Time

Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 3 is currently available for free and players can get a PC free copy until September 11, 2021. Far Cry 3 is free on Ubisoft Connect PC and you claim a free copy from September 7 to September 11 at 8.30 AM local time. You...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Review

I was pretty excited for Sonic Colors: Ultimate; many people claim the original is the best 3D Sonic game. Well, either this remaster messes with the game for the worst, or I have a different view of what makes a good Sonic game. You’d think Sonic would have learned by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy