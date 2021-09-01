Amid a nationwide shortage, Iowa looks to Missouri for prison workers
JEFFERSON CITY — Amid staffing shortages in prisons across the nation, Iowa has expanded its employee recruiting efforts to target residents of Missouri. Help wanted ads for prison jobs at a facility 30 miles east of Des Moines began appearing in recent days in the Jefferson City News-Tribune seeking correctional officers for the Iowa Department of Corrections, where a lack of guards was linked to a deadly outbreak of violence earlier this year.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 1