Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Illinois Church Camp Linked to 180 COVID-19 Cases, CDC Says

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 1, 2021 -- A central Illinois church camp and men’s conference in June has been liked with 180 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, according to a new CDC report published Tuesday. The camp and conference didn’t require attendees to be vaccinated, tested, or masked. The high rate of transmission...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Central Illinois#Covid 19#Summer Camp#Cdc#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Pantry, Grab a Mask and Gloves, CDC Warns

Keeping stock of what's in your pantry can be a great way to avoid overbuying unnecessary items. But even for some of the organized kitchen keepers, it can be easy to lose track of certain things over time. Fortunately, unlike that spinach in your fridge's crisper drawer, most items in your cabinets are designed to be stored for quite a bit of time. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's one item that you should throw away immediately when you come across it in your pantry. Read on to see what major health hazard could be lurking in your kitchen.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC sounds alarm: 2 dead in US from disease never seen outside tropics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a rare illness that was previously only seen in tropical climates, particularly South Asia and northern Australia. Now, two people are dead and two have recovered after being infected with melioidosis — a disease that had never...
El Paso, TXInternational Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 8 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As we begin the slow transition from summer to fall, COVID cases continue to rise across the country. But while numbers in some states are surging, cases in other states are beginning to plateau or even fall. Nevertheless, the U.S. as a whole is reporting almost as many COVID-related hospitalizations as it was during last winter's peak, before there was a highly effective vaccine available to everyone 12 and older. As the Delta variant continues to circulate, experts predict that states with the highest number of cases will improve, while those that have yet to experience a surge may be the next to see their numbers rise.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Kidskasu.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy