California is reportedly inching closer to requiring anyone who wants to enter inside a public area to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In documents acquired by the Sacramento Bee, a group of Democratic lawmakers is expected to introduce legislation in the coming week that, if passed, would require people to show they're fully vaccinated against the novel disease before entering inside restaurants, gyms, bars, theaters and other common indoor venues where people gather; the negotiation around the bill comes at a time that's seeing increased protests from anti-vaxxer and anti-maskers across the state... who remain adamant about putting their own misguided freedoms against the public's health. [Mercury News/Sacramento Bee]