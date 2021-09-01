Former SeaGate Centre booking weddings, other ballroom events

The Glass City Convention and Event Center, formerly the SeaGate Convention Centre, is now taking reservations for weddings and other events as it looks forward to its August 2022 opening.

Anyone planning an event that would like to utilize the new ballroom can head to the center's website to make a reservation or inquire about using the facility.

Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau granted ProMedica exclusive right to name the SeaGate Convention Centre after the health organization in 2019 announced a gift to help with the redevelopment of the convention center.

“We chose a name that reflects our community’s unique history, current accomplishments, and hope for an even brighter future," Robin Whitney, Chief Strategic Planning and Real Estate Officer of ProMedica, said.

“The ‘Glass City’ moniker is not original, but it emphasizes a major point of pride in our community, with glass having long been part of our industry, art and architecture. As we eventually move beyond the pandemic, we look forward to our community being able to promote a thoughtfully redeveloped convention and event center with a name that evokes pride locally and sparks interest nationally.”

ProMedica also recently committed to Metroparks Toledo to help support the Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk development.

ProMedica has agreed to donate $10 million to the project over the next six years.

The gift intends to help create a well-designed public green space with a range of activities in the city’s core where people can connect, recreate, exercise, relax, discover, learn, and experience the health benefits of nature.

The park project is also expected to benefit the community by attracting visitors, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and conserving and preserving its most important natural resources.

“We are grateful to ProMedica for being our naming rights partner for the convention center as we begin a new era to attract high-caliber events and attractions to the region. The Glass City Convention and Event Center will play a key role in a reenergized downtown Toledo. We look forward to a continued relationship with ProMedica and we are excited for this new partnership, new direction, and new name,” said Tina Skeldon Wozniak, President of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners.

“The Commissioners and ProMedica share the same vision for our community in our desire to make Toledo and Lucas County a destination for visitors and to have a healthy, vibrant quality of life for everyone. The Glass City Metropark and the expanded Glass City Convention and Event Center with a dedicated ballroom will be game-changers to the local tourism economy and a catalyst for regional growth,” said Commissioner Pete Gerken.

“During this national public health crisis, we have learned the value that our residents place in the outdoor experience and their appreciation of our Metroparks. The Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk will create new opportunities for our community to improve their health and explore the outdoors - and it truly complements the new ballroom and renovated convention center. We congratulate the ProMedica leadership for making these incredible contributions to our community,” said Commissioner Gary L. Byers.