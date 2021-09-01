This Beautiful Lakeside Trail In Arizona Is The Most Unique Hike Around

From The Wave to our beloved Grand Canyon, otherworldly landscapes are just par for the course here in Arizona. Watson Lake in Prescott is an equally extraterrestrial destination, with ancient rocks jutting out from the water far as the eye can see. You’ll feel like you’re on another planet when you hike the 4.5-mile Watson Lake and Flume Trail, which skirts right along the waterfront and even lets you climb out onto the rocks. It’s undoubtedly one of the most unique hikes in Arizona!

Paralleling the waterfront, the Watson Lake and Flume Trail is a 4.5-mile loop that showcases the lake's otherworldly landscape unlike you've ever seen it before.

The trail is rated as moderate, featuring an elevation gain of just under 400 feet.

You'll be led around the entirety of the lake, reveling in the unique opportunity to view it from all angles.

One of the coolest things about this trail is how much the terrain varies.

There are several spots where you can actually climb out onto the rocks, much like jetties on a beach.

You'll even see a waterfall (okay, it's just the overflow from the dam, but still lovely nonetheless).

No matter what season it is, the trail is absolutely gorgeous year-round.

You'll find the trail at Watson Lake Park in Prescott.It connects to several other trails in the park, so you can complete the entire loop or branch off and create your own adventure.Benches are set up along the way, so the chance to rest your legs and fuel up with a hearty snack is never far away.In the span of just a few miles, you'll stroll through lush greenery on fairytale footbridges, scramble up and down craggy rock faces, and marvel at crystal-clear natural pools.Expect a fair amount of climbing, but the incredible views and once-in-a-lifetime experience are so worth the effort. And if you stray from the trail at any point, just follow the white dots to get back on track.The soft, yet powerful cascade spills into a sea-green reservoir below, making for a picture-perfect sight.Snow covers the rocks in the winter, and it's one of the most magical sights you'll ever bear witness to. Springtime brings beautiful wildflowers in all colors of the rainbow, and during summer, the earth comes alive with bold, vibrant vegetation. Visit in the fall, and you'll see the foliage take on beautiful amber, golden, and deep red hues whose warmth can be felt emanating from the leaves.

