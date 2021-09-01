FCPD Officers request the public’s assistance identifying armed robbery suspect

On Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:11pm officers from the Forest City Police Dept. responded to an armed robbery call that had just occurred at 74 Junction, located at 2582 College Ave. in Forest City. The victim stated that the suspect pushed his way into the store and was gone upon the officers’ arrival. The suspect was a black male wearing an earring in his right ear, a black doo-rag, glasses, a white long sleeve shirt, skinny jeans, black shoes and a black mask.