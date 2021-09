The US crypto wallet Coinbase has admitted to having falsely warned around 125,000 users that their settings for two-factor authentication (2FA) had been changed. This caused some panic and in at least one case a user sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of crypto money out of fear for the security of his account, reports CNBC. The company assured the US financial intelligence service that an internal error was responsible for the false messages sent and not the activities of possible hackers.