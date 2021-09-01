Best Food On A University Campus? UCLA Kills It

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Usually at this time of year, Mark Vopat, an ethics professor at Youngstown State University, is busy preparing lesson plans. This year he was helping stage a protest of the college’s COVID-19 safety policies. With students and faculty set to head back to campus at the end of the month, Youngstown State is currently encouraging, but not requiring, vaccines and mask-wearing among students and staff.