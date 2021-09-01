Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Best Food On A University Campus? UCLA Kills It

By John A. Byrne
Poets and Quants
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Anderson Café first opened its doors at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management two years ago, it made a world of difference for eating options on campus. The Mediterranean-inspired dishes were filled with grains, salad, or both. The custom sandwiches included turkey pesto, turkey avocado, and salmon salad. And what’s more, the Anderson Café became the first on-campus eatery where you could order a Starbucks’ caramel macchiato.

poetsandquants.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Fast Food#Columbia University#Cornell University#Food Drink#The Anderson Caf#Turkey Avocado#Starbucks#Michelin#Mba#The Associated Students#Lu Valle Commons#Burger Assembly#Latin#Chipotle Mayo#Taco Bell#Princeton Review#Washington University#Vanderbilt University#Flex Dollars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University common reading serves as starting point for conversations on campus

Elon sophomore and SGA class of 2024 President Britt Mobley will facilitate the question-and-answer session with Reynolds in September. During a time of continued dialogue about racism across the country, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” was selected as the 2021-22 common reading for incoming students. Written by New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds and historian Ibram X. Kendi, the book will serve as a starting point for conversations about racism in the United States.
CollegesPosted by
Axios

Colleges crack down on unvaccinated students as campuses reopen

Colleges and universities are welcoming students to campus against the backdrop of a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases largely driven by the Delta variant — posing questions about how best to reopen campuses safely. Driving the news: Some schools are turning to disciplinary actions — through fees or, in one...
CollegesPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant threatens to derail students’ return to college campuses

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Usually at this time of year, Mark Vopat, an ethics professor at Youngstown State University, is busy preparing lesson plans. This year he was helping stage a protest of the college’s COVID-19 safety policies. With students and faculty set to head back to campus at the end of the month, Youngstown State is currently encouraging, but not requiring, vaccines and mask-wearing among students and staff.
Colleges13newsnow.com

4,000+ students expected back on campus at American University

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a sign of some normalcy, freshman and sophomore students at American University to campus Sunday, some for the very first time. Though the university has had minimal staff and students on campus since the start of the pandemic, American hired professional movers his year to assist with the move-in process.
Maryland Statefranchising.com

Roy Rogers Coming To University Of Maryland Campus

Western-Themed Quick-Service Chain to Offer Famous Beef, Burgers & Chicken at UMD Food Court. September 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // College Park, MD - Roy Rogers, a western-themed quick-service restaurant chain offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, announces its newest location will open in the heart of the University of Maryland (UMD) campus. The 1,200 square-foot location is expected to be open by the end of the year.
Educationwdrb.com

University of Kentucky using robots to deliver food to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No, you're not imagining them. This fall, the University of Kentucky is rolling out a fleet of small robots. According to a report by LEX 18, they're part of a new food delivery service called Starship. And just like students at the beginning of the semester, they're all over campus.
potomaclocal.com

Virginia universities start kicking out unvaccinated students

(The Center Square) – Some Virginia universities have started kicking out students who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and other institutions may start following suit. Virginia Tech disenrolled 134 students this week who did not receive the vaccine. Before that, the University of Virginia disenrolled 288 students, and William...
Stanford, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Stanford University resident assistants go on indefinite strike

Resident assistants at Stanford University went on an indefinite strike Thursday after the university failed to meet their demands, according to the Stanford Daily. The student staff members live in 28 residence halls and called on Stanford to meet four main demands: provide a virtual option for in-person trainings (a demand that surfaced after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a training in person), increase pay, involvement in decision-making, and revise the university's alcohol and drug policy.
Posted by
The Ann Arbor News

Raging parties, tasty food drive top-5 student life ranking at University of Michigan, list says

ANN ARBOR, MI - Throw a rock, you hit a tasty joint for food near University of Michigan’s campus. Stumble around on a weekend, and you’ll find a good party, too. This view placed UM in the top-five top schools nationally for student life, according to results compiled by Niche, a company that ranks schools to help students find good fits for future college students.
Collegesdailybruin.com

UCLA Ashe Center discusses COVID-19 protocols for return to campus

Dr. Chaitali Mukherjee, the new executive director of the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center, spoke with Daily Bruin reporter Noah Danesh about COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming fall quarter. In this month’s briefing, Mukherjee discussed vaccine requirements, COVID-19 testing, the immunization fair, quarantine policies and more. COVID-19...
LifestylePizza Marketplace

Mad Mushroom finds success beyond college campuses

Dave Sommers got his start in the pizza business the way many restaurateurs recommend — he started working in two of the largest chains in his formative years, which laid the groundwork for his company, Mad Mushroom. With five locations and two in the planning stage, Mad Mushroom has become...
Lotteryindianapublicradio.org

Purdue University: 75 Percent Of Students And Staff Fully Vaccinated

With one week left before the start of Purdue University’s fall semester, the school reported Tuesday that roughly 75 percent of students, faculty, and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Universities across the state are taking stock of their vaccination numbers before classes begin. While some Indiana universities have mandated...
CollegesBoston Globe

Campuses are virus incubators, but these colleges can’t require vaccines

It is what many universities fear. After months of gearing up for a fall semester that seemed like normal, with in-person classes and packed football games, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday that almost all courses will be held online for the first three weeks. The university’s...
Mankato, MNmsureporter.com

Students create a list for the best places to cry on campus

College is scary, there’s no way around it. It feels like you’re completely on your own and have to relearn how to make friends, time manage your day, and, sometimes, attend classes. More often than not, the stress adds up and a mental breakdown is in order. Students at Minnesota...
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

Editorial: UCLA needs to better prepare its infrastructure, campus for heat waves

Editor’s note: Editorials are intended to serve as the jumping-off point, not the conclusion, to discussion. As part of the Daily Bruin’s commitment to its readers, the board hopes to present a responsible and clear analysis of relevant events and news items affecting the lives of those we serve, but our editorials are not representative of the Daily Bruin’s views on issues as a whole. We encourage all readers to reach out to our board members and to respond to our editorials.
Bloomington, INNWI.com

Indiana University enrollment dips at regional campuses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University has more students than ever on its main campus in Bloomington, although fewer students at all of its regional campuses meant 1.6% overall enrollment drop. The IU fall semester enrollment figures released this past week show the Bloomington campus with about 45,328 students for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy