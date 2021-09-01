Best Food On A University Campus? UCLA Kills It
When the Anderson Café first opened its doors at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management two years ago, it made a world of difference for eating options on campus. The Mediterranean-inspired dishes were filled with grains, salad, or both. The custom sandwiches included turkey pesto, turkey avocado, and salmon salad. And what’s more, the Anderson Café became the first on-campus eatery where you could order a Starbucks’ caramel macchiato.poetsandquants.com
