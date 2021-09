The future is now, you lucky PlayStation 5 owner you. The gameplay! The graphics! The sheer jealousy all your friends feel because you snagged the most in-demand piece of electronics of the last year! Your gleaming white monolith certainly deserves a place of honor on the shelf of your entertainment center. But what’s this? Are you not showing your gleaming obelisk of leisure the proper respect by pairing it with (GASP!) an inferior television? If you’re worried that you aren’t getting the most eye-popping visuals out of your PS5, this guide should help you find a proper set to brighten and sharpen your screen and amplify your friends’ envy. From 4K to 8K, HDMI 2.1 to variable refresh rates, we’ve got all kinds of TV upgrades here so you can have the best TVs for PS5 gameplay.