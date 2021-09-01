Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, NV

Caldor Fire containment set back a month to Oct. 13

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimates for containment of the Caldor Fire have been extended a month to Oct. 13 as the blaze surpassed 204,390 acres, according to Wednesday morning’s update. The number of firefighters working on the Caldor Fire grew to 4,224, as of Wednesday morning. That’s more than are working on the Dixie Fire burning 90 miles to the north, and the largest number of firefighters working on any fire in the contiguous United States, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center situation report issued Wednesday morning.

www.recordcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#Containment#Creek Fire#Contiguous United States
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardnerville Ranchos, NV
City
Minden, NV
County
Douglas County, NV
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump rips removal of Robert E. Lee statue: 'Complete desecration'

Former President Trump on Wednesday blasted the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., saying it would result in a “complete desecration.”. Trump has defended such statues from being removed in the past, calling activists' effort a means to "take away" U.S. history...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy