Caldor Fire containment set back a month to Oct. 13

Estimates for containment of the Caldor Fire have been extended a month to Oct. 13 as the blaze surpassed 204,390 acres, according to Wednesday morning’s update. The number of firefighters working on the Caldor Fire grew to 4,224, as of Wednesday morning. That’s more than are working on the Dixie Fire burning 90 miles to the north, and the largest number of firefighters working on any fire in the contiguous United States, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center situation report issued Wednesday morning.