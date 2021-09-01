Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

Hospice of Texarkana Jeans and Bling 2021 Postponed

By Mario Garcia
Posted by 
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest annual fundraisers for Hospice of Texarkana in the month of October is Jeans and Bling. Last year the fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately with the rise of Delta Variant cases in Texarkana Jeans and Bling has been postponed until Spring of 2022.

mymajic933.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Charity#Texarkana Jeans#Covid#Townsquare Media#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Arkansas Hospitalizations and Deaths Spiking Again – Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for September 3

(AP) — Arkansas has reported a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The Department of Health on Wednesday said the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose by 101 to 1,313. However, a department spokeswoman said part of the increase was due to some hospitalizations not included in Tuesday’s figures. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 35 to 6,969 since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped by 31 to 357, but 522 COVID-19 patients were under intensive care.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

How These 8 Arkansas Towns Got Their Funny Names

We have some crazy town names in the state of Arkansas. When you hear the name or see it on a road trip you can't help but wonder 'How did they ever come up with that name?. Here are some crazy silly town names in Arkansas and the stories behind how they got their names.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

‘The Talking Dead’ Texarkana Cemetery Tour Returns This Saturday Night

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents another event in their series of living history cemetery tours, "The Talking Dead" returns this Saturday night, September 4. The Talking Dead is a series of Texarkana area historic cemetery tours with a narrator and live-action actors playing the parts of some of the people buried there. This Saturday night's event will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 67 a little North of the airport.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Which Texarkana High School Has The Best Mascot?

Football season is in full swing in Texarkana. And with football season comes the crosstown rivalries and the bragging rights on what school is the best. But we want to know what school in Texarkana has the best mascot?. In Texarkana, we all have our favorite high school. Whether you...
Denton, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Congratulations Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees For 2020–2021

Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women Monday announced six extraordinary Texas women have been selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. “The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Texas/Arkansas See Decreases in Hospitalizations – Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 30

(AP) — Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 have dropped for the third consecutive day, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that on Saturday, there were 1,272 Arkansas residents hospitalized with the virus, 52 fewer than Friday, the largest drop this month after hospitalizations surged throughout July and August. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while virus cases are still high in the state, early use of antibody treatments that can help blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 is helping to reduce hospitalizations. The newspaper reported that on Saturday, 13,753 vaccine doses were given statewide, 2,210 fewer than a week earlier but 2,574 more than Friday.
Hot Springs, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Hot Springs Blues Fest ‘Free Concerts’ Labor Day Weekend

The Hot Springs Blues Fest is back this coming Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-4, at Hill Wheatley Plaza in the downtown historic Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you love the blues, the Hot Springs Blues Fest has a super lineup of free entertainment scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 5:30 PM. There will also be food trucks on-site and plenty of beer and beverages. Gates open at 5 PM.
Bowie County, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Texarkana COVID Spike Spurs Bowie County FREE Testing Return

COVID 19 cases are continuing to increase across Bowie County, Texarkana all over the Ark-La-Tex. Hospitalizations due to COVID are high, and resources are to care for COVID patients are still critically low according to the Press Release from the Bowie County Joint Operations Center. While local officials continue to monitor case counts and stay updated on CDC guidelines, individuals are encouraged to follow the advice of their primary care physician and stay current on recommendations from the CDC for ways to stay healthy: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

What Business Needs To Go In The Old Hawkins Grill Location?

What restaurant or business needs to go in the old Hawkin's Grill location in Texarkana?. As I drive around Texarkana I see all of the new businesses that are coming. Five Below will be here by the middle of next month. We have a new Chinese restaurant on the way as well and three is a new spot on the Arkansas side the Redwoods Grill. Then there is a prime location with a wonderful building just sitting there.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 24 – Arkansas Patients on Ventilators Reaches New Record

(AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas has reached a new high. The Department of Health on Monday said the number of virus patients on ventilators rose by 12 to 349, surpassing the previous high reached Saturday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by 42 to 1,411. COVID-19 patients make up half of the state’s intensive care unit beds, with 558 in ICU. There are only 22 ICU beds available in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health. The state reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths and 986 new coronavirus cases.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Majic 93.3

6 Things Arkansans Eat & Drink When It’s Hot Outside

We may have had a cool spell but hot temperatures are back and there are no, ifs, ands or buts about it. August is hot in Arkansas and in Texas for that matter. We've heard about the hot temperatures in the northwest portion of the United States and Canada, but down our way, we know how to keep cool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy