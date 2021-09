After scrolling through my Saved folder on Instagram, I began to notice a pattern. There were a few key trends that graced the feeds of many of my favorite fashion accounts. To be honest, I’ve been wanting to test out some of the looks myself. While each of the trends is unique, they’re all simple in nature and easy to style. They’re essentially next-level basics because they’re versatile and could be mixed and matched with a variety of other pieces to create elevated silhouettes.