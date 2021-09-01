Cancel
Politics

The City will be closed and facility schedules altered in observance of the Labor Day holiday

lovgov.org
 6 days ago

The following will be closed or not operating on Monday, Sept. 6:. 🔴 The library will be closed. ⚪️ COLT buses will not run. 🔵 The Chilson Senior Center will be closed. The following will be operating on a modified schedule on Monday, Sept. 6:. 🔴Trash/recycling/yard waste collection will not...

www.lovgov.org

#Labor Day#Yard Waste#The Chilson Senior Center#The Winona Pool#The Chilson Recreation#The Loveland Museum
