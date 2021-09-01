Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

‘The Talking Dead’ Texarkana Cemetery Tour Returns This Saturday Night

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents another event in their series of living history cemetery tours, "The Talking Dead" returns this Saturday night, September 4. The Talking Dead is a series of Texarkana area historic cemetery tours with a narrator and live-action actors playing the parts of some of the people buried there. This Saturday night's event will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 67 a little North of the airport.

mymajic933.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talking Dead#Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Hot Springs, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Hot Springs Blues Fest ‘Free Concerts’ Labor Day Weekend

The Hot Springs Blues Fest is back this coming Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-4, at Hill Wheatley Plaza in the downtown historic Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you love the blues, the Hot Springs Blues Fest has a super lineup of free entertainment scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings beginning at 5:30 PM. There will also be food trucks on-site and plenty of beer and beverages. Gates open at 5 PM.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Hospice of Texarkana Jeans and Bling 2021 Postponed

One of the biggest annual fundraisers for Hospice of Texarkana in the month of October is Jeans and Bling. Last year the fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfortunately with the rise of Delta Variant cases in Texarkana Jeans and Bling has been postponed until Spring of 2022.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Moonlight And Movies Presents ‘Goldfinger’ Friday

The Texarkana Museums System will present "Moonlight & Movies" on the Ace of Clubs House. This week they will be showing the classic James Bond 007 movie "Goldfinger" and it is free for Texarkana Museum members and just $5 for the general public.to the public. The Ace of Clubs house...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Enjoy A Free Movie This Weekend In Downtown Texarkana

Texarkana's newest event center Crossties in downtown Texarkana will feature the Disney movie "The Incredibles" for free Friday night under the stars. The Disney movie "The Incredibles" features the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Samuel L Jackson. Here is a description of the movie from IMDB. The...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Enjoy Free WiFi at Texarkana, Texas City Parks

As school starts back up and kids get back into the swing of things remember that you can enjoy free WiFi at our local parks in Texarkana, Texas. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department made this possible about a year and a half ago but if you're like me and get overwhelmed with too much information this might have slipped your mind.
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Murals That Pop Make a Magnificent Photo Opp

You see them in towns everywhere across this country, Murals. Nothing brings a city more to life than with painted murals on the side of aging buildings or renovated buildings. We have some very talented cultural artists or what I call "muralists" who are very creative in making a mural into something that reflects who we are as a community and town.

Comments / 0

Community Policy