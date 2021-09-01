This Rare Condition Is More Common After Having COVID-19
A review of COVID-19 and the side effects of the Pfizer shot found that this rare condition is more common in people who’ve struggled with the disease. COVID-19 is a condition that we’re only starting to understand. The virus impacts people in different ways, producing long-term effects that can manifest in unexpected forms, like recurring fatigue or chronic headaches. One of these rare side effects is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.irvineweekly.com
