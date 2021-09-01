Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

A photo of a US marine holding an infant in his arms amid the evacuation of Americans and Afghan civilians from Kabul has gone viral as evacuations continue in the aftermath of the Taliban retaking Afghanistan five days ago. The image, which was shared to Twitter on Friday by Task and Purpose, a military news website, appears to show a marine calming an infant, and cradling the child in his arms. It was taken at the international airport in Kabul, from where several thousand NATO and American civilians, as well as Afghan refugees who worked with the West during...
