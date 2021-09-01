Cancel
Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Afghan couple embraced for the first time in more than year at Dulles International Airport Wednesday, as more families who evacuated Kabul to escape Taliban rule arrive in the United States. (Sept. 1)

MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Photo of US marine calming infant during Afghanistan evacuation goes viral

A photo of a US marine holding an infant in his arms amid the evacuation of Americans and Afghan civilians from Kabul has gone viral as evacuations continue in the aftermath of the Taliban retaking Afghanistan five days ago. The image, which was shared to Twitter on Friday by Task and Purpose, a military news website, appears to show a marine calming an infant, and cradling the child in his arms. It was taken at the international airport in Kabul, from where several thousand NATO and American civilians, as well as Afghan refugees who worked with the West during...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan baby filmed being lifted over wall at Kabul airport safely reunited with father, US Marines say

The Afghan baby filmed being lifted over a wall at Kabul’s international airport has been safely reunited with its father, US Marines say.The youngster was seen on video being handed up to a waiting US Marine during chaotic evacuation scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport.Now the USMC says that the baby is with its father and “is safe at the airport.”Video of the incident went viral on social media, as the baby was seen being handed up to a soldier, leaning down over razor wire to grab it by the arm“I can confirm the uniformed service member depicted in...
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

US citizens and Afghans wait for evacuation flights

New York [US], September 6 (ANI): The Taliban are preventing around 1000 people including dozens of American citizens and Afghans holding visas to the US or other countries, from leaving Afghanistan, US media reports said on Sunday. Multiple planes are waiting for clearance for the departure from the group, The...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Afghan evacuees being held at US airbases after fleeing Kabul

The Americans and thousands of Afghans who have managed to escape Kabul on US military flights amid the botched withdrawal are being held in an overcrowded airbase hanger in Qatar as US Border agents work frantically to process the growing number of evacuees. When US military planes have taken off...
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Afghan family recounts harrowing escape from Kabul to US

An Afghan family have recounted their harrowing escapes from Kabul and to the US after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Mother-of-one Lida Sameh described the city as "terrifying" before revealing a man was shot dead outside Kabul Airport in front of her four-year-old daughter, whose face she was covering. Her...
Aerospace & DefenseSand Hills Express

Afghan family names baby girl after U.S. plane she was born on

The parents of an Afghan baby who was born during an evacuation flight from on Saturday have named their daughter after the U.S. Military aircraft that carried them to safety in Europe. The baby was named Reach, after the C-17 aircraft’s call sign, Reach 828. General Tod Wolters, commander of...
Lifestylebluewaterhealthyliving.com

Order descends on Afghan evacuations after airport carnage

Order replaced chaos at Kabul airport Saturday with Taliban fighters escorting a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US troops for evacuation. Gone are the tens of thousands clamouring to get inside the airport grounds in the hope of getting aboard...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Vows to Evacuate Americans, Afghans to 'The Very End'

The United States is promising it will continue to help evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul up until “the very end,” despite ongoing threats to the airport, including an overnight rocket attack claimed by Islamic State’s Afghan branch. Pentagon officials Monday said they had no intention of stopping what...
WorldArmy Times

Afghanistan evacuation flights resume after blasts killing at least 13 US troops and 95 Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed at least 13 U.S. troops and 95 Afghans. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

