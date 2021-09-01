Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

The Afghan baby filmed being lifted over a wall at Kabul’s international airport has been safely reunited with its father, US Marines say.The youngster was seen on video being handed up to a waiting US Marine during chaotic evacuation scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport.Now the USMC says that the baby is with its father and “is safe at the airport.”Video of the incident went viral on social media, as the baby was seen being handed up to a soldier, leaning down over razor wire to grab it by the arm“I can confirm the uniformed service member depicted in...