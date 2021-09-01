Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Continue Meetings with Hampden County Judges and Court Officials to Discuss Environmental Conditions at the Halls of Justice

Posted by 
Springfield, Massachusetts
Springfield, Massachusetts
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqceR_0bjhyooe00

In addition, court officials were impressed and wanted to discuss with Mayor Sarno and city officials how the City of Springfield has continued to address the environmental conditions, air ventilation and other public health and safety measures in local municipal buildings and schools. Especially of notice was how quickly the city invested and retrofitted all facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued preventative maintenance efforts.

Mayor Sarno states, “We had a good meeting with my dedicated city team on how we managed to keep our municipal operations open and going throughout this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. We never closed our municipal buildings to the public last year but amended our hours to via appointment. We kept internal operations and city services going such as trash service and public safety were never halted. I was happy to hear from our Judges and court officials that they will keeping business open and have redirected their operations to the neighboring courts in surrounding communities and temporary standup locations. I also expressed my support that if there are plans to build a new state-of-the-art court facility to replace the current Halls of Justice, the best and only location that makes sense is downtown Springfield. My administration is committed to continue to work with our courts and the Commonwealth for a plausible and sensible resolution for our Hampden County Court System.”

Comments / 0

Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts

8
Followers
81
Post
57
Views
ABOUT

Springfield is a city in the state of Massachusetts, United States, and the seat of Hampden County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Halls Of Justice#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cass County, TXcasscountynow.com

Mayor announces bid for county judge

Conservative businessman, veteran, and Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom announced today that he will be a candidate for Cass County Judge in the upcoming 2022 election cycle. Ransom is a lifelong and 4th generation resident of Cass County.Cass County will not have an incumbent running next year as Judge Becky Wilbanks ...
Mendocino County, CAkymkemp.com

As COVID Surge Continues, Mendocino County Public Health Officer and Business Owners Gather in a Town Hall to Discuss Alternatives to Vaccine Mandates

At 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Doctor Andy Coren and owners of Mendocino County restaurants and businesses met for an outdoor town hall in the parking lot of the Ukiah Valley Athletic Club to hash out the growing conflict between local businesses and public health regarding potential vaccination mandates within restaurants.
Wausau, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau City Council Holds Discussion on Environmental Justice Resolution

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council held a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday to discuss three different versions of a proposed environmental justice resolution. The 90-minute conversation centered around what environmental justice means for the city, and what can be done to achieve it. It started...
Cottonwood, AZknau.org

Cottonwood City Officials Mull Continuation Of Water Education Funds

The Cottonwood City Council is set to consider a continuation of funding for a years-long water conservation education program at a meeting Tuesday evening. The program began in 2012, according to council, and has since been implemented in schools throughout the Verde Valley to teach students between kindergarten and 8th grade. City officials say it was the state’s first “comprehensive water education” program.
Pontiac, MIThe Oakland Press

Pontiac mayor to discuss upcoming American Rescue Plan town halls

Deirdre Waterman, the mayor of Pontiac, and other panelists will speak Wednesday about how to administer federal American Rescue Plan funds at upcoming town halls across the city. On June 21 Pontiac received approximately $18.8 million of a total of $37.7 million. Funds must be received by Dec. 31, 2024....
Plattsburgh, NYwamc.org

Mayor Chris Rosenquest Discusses City Of Plattsburgh Issues

With fall quickly approaching, a new season starts for many communities: it’s budget preparation time. Democratic Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is beginning the process to create his proposed 2022 budget for the Common Council to approve by January. Because it is in the preliminary stages, Rosenquest says it’s too early to determine the budget’s total amount.
Pea Ridge, ARnwaonline.com

Pea Ridge officials discuss tax request at meeting

PEA RIDGE -- Over the past two months, city officials have sponsored several public meetings to educate the public about the special election scheduled for Sept. 14 when voters will decide on whether to approve a bond issue for streets and a 1% city sales tax. Several meetings were not...
Lowndes County, GAvaldostatoday.com

Local cities, county discuss service delivery strategy through mediation meetings

On Tuesday August 31 and Wednesday September 1, Lowndes County and the cities of Hahira and Valdosta held mediation meetings at Rainwater Conference Center to discuss the execution of a new service delivery strategy (SDS). This two-day process included productive discussions amongst elected officials that moved topics further and left officials encouraged that a resolution can be reached.
Burlington, VTwamc.org

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Discusses City Issues

The largest city in Vermont is facing a number of issues including a recalcitrant airport manager and controversy over policing. Last week, Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, asked Burlington International Airport Manager Gene Richards to resign after an independent report found he had misused city property and mistreated colleagues. Richards refused. Mayor Weinberger has called a special session of the City Council on September 9th to rescind Richards’ appointment, effectively firing him.
Vermilion, OHChronicle-Telegram

Mayor details COVID outbreak at Vermilion city hall

Vermilion City Hall is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a memo from Mayor Jim Forthofer to city employees. The Utilities and Building department clerks will work remotely and those departments will be closed to the public until further notice. Building inspectors will continue doing their work. Building permits are...
Politicshannapub.com

Richwood mayor faces recall, criticism of town management

Several Richwood citizens and officials say they supported the petition to recall Mayor Gerald Brown Sr. because of dissatisfaction with his job performance, not as a coordinated effort to restore a former mayor. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an Aug. 17 proclamation calling a special election on Nov. 13 and...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Elected officials in Kalamazoo want a city-county partnership to fight gun violence

KALAMAZOO, MI — Members of the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners want to partner with Kalamazoo city officials to reduce gun violence in the community. The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners met at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, for a committee of the whole meeting, which included discussion of two agenda items regarding a recent rash of gun violence in the Kalamazoo area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy