Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Mayor Sarno Kicks Off ‘Fill the Plate’ Fundraiser with Hot Table and The Gray House

Posted by 
Springfield, Massachusetts
Springfield, Massachusetts
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdayH_0bjhynvv00

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno joined today with The Gray House, Inc. Executive Director Kristen McClintock and Hot Table owner Chris DeVoie to kick off the 7th annual “Fill the Plate, Feed a Family Initiative.” For the seventh year in a row, the Hot Table Tower Square Location and The Gray House have teamed up to support The Gray House’s food assistance program.

Today, September 1st, at the Hot Table Tower Square location between 11am–8pm, show the fundraising flyer and 50% of your order total will be donated to The Gray House. Every dollar helps them serve more people in our community with nutritious, fresh groceries. Last year they were able to serve 7,329 *unique* individuals and are on track to serve even more people this year. Help Fill the Plate with the flyer below.

Mayor Sarno stated, “The Gray House and their mission are very near and dear to my heart and it is my pleasure to continue to support them and to make a donation. I encourage everyone to do what they can to help out. And even better to do so at Hot Table, a great establishment founded right here in Springfield by the DeVoie brothers and who have been outstanding corporate citizens. Thank you to Hot Table and the Gray House for coming together to give back. I know many – including my family and my staff – who will gladly take advantage of this opportunity to fill their bellies and help out others in need by ‘filling the plate.’”

Visit Hot Table’s Website: https://hottable.com/

Visit the Gray House Website: https://grayhouse.org/

Comments / 0

Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts

8
Followers
81
Post
57
Views
ABOUT

Springfield is a city in the state of Massachusetts, United States, and the seat of Hampden County.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#The Gray House Inc#The Gray House#Hot Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Hot Springs, MTscledger.net

Hot Springs seniors hold annual fundraiser

Hot Springs Senior Center held their annual fundraiser at the end of August and while the turnout was smaller compared to previous years, board president Lyn Sheldon says they still have good community support. "We have very generous supporters," Sheldon said. "Buck's Grocery was a tremendous supporter for this fundraiser."
Advocacylakecountybloom.com

Lake County Women’s Civic Club Kicks off 2021-22 Fundraising Season

The Ladies of the soon-to-be-named Lake County Women’s Civic Club, previously Lakeport Women’s Civic Club, caused an early morning traffic jam at Ripe Choice Farm today as they arrived from all over the county to kick off their 2021-22 fundraising season!. President, Helen Finch and President-Elect, Kim Baldwin have an...
Springfield, MAthereminder.com

Sarno has made a difference

Obviously in any political situation, such as a city, there will be both positive and negative views. In my opinion this is a time for some positive comments. I was born and raised in the North End of Springfield and also in East Springfield, many, many years ago. I have seen our city go through many transitions, both positive and negative. In my opinion, under Mayor Sarno's leadership Springfield has come alive again.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Hike and Hops fundraiser kicks off Duncan Bay Nature Preserve project

CHEBOYGAN — On Thursday, Aug. 26, the Little Traverse Conservancy partnered with the Cheboygan Brewing Company to host a Hike and Hops event designed to raise awareness of regional trails and fundraising to expand parking at the Duncan Bay Nature Preserve. A leadership donation of more than $1,000 was given...
Midland County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Midland County organizations plan housing assistance fundraiser

The past 18 months have called on community members to be resilient, between the pandemic and May 2020’s flooding event. As an effort to continue rebuilding Midland County, two organizations are teaming up to raise money for local residents. Home to Stay Housing Assistance Center and the Home Builders Association...
FestivalMorganton News Herald

Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday. Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.
Stonewall, TXFredericksburg Standard

Hot dog fundraiser funds given to fire department

Signor Vineyards hosted a Fourth of July Hot Dog Stand fundraiser to benefit the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department. It was their third annual fundraiser to raise support for the SVFD. On Thursday, Aug. 19, members of the Signor staff presented a check for $2,051 to the department at its headquarters in Stonewall.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

United Way kicks off fundraising campaign

United Way of the Pennyrile kicked off its annual fundraising campaign Thursday morning with a breakfast with fall-like weather under the Tie Breaker Park pavilion. Reports were given by each division, including commercial, which has already raised $51,200 thanks in large part to $31,000 from Planters Bank. Another highlight of the pace-setter campaigns is Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, which has already given $33,000 to United Way and the industrial division has raised $29,262 with most of those campaigns just getting started.
Charitiessupertalk929.com

“Hurley Strong” Fundraising Campaign Now Underway

In response to this weeks deadly and destructive flooding in the Hurley Community of Buchanan County, the United Way of Southwest Virginia is announcing the “Hurley Strong’ fundraising campaign to assist those who displaced by the floods. Spurred on by community interest from across the region, the United Way is announcing the campaign is targeted to individual donors wishing to help families affected by the floods. The first one hundred individuals who donate 25 dollars or more to the United Way of Southwest Virginia Relief Fund for Hurley Virginia will receive a “Hurley Strong.” t-shirt. Campaign organizers say every dollar contributed goes directly to assist Hurley residents recover from the flooding that destroyed or damaged dozens of homes in the area.
Politicsbayoubeatnews.com

Mayor joins ‘Que Dawgs’ in mowing lawns for senior citizens

Here’s yet another reason we love Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner! The mayor joined with the Houston Department of Neighborhoods (DON) and members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in Independence Heights Saturday for the kickoff of the Good Neighbor Project. Administered by DON’s Volunteer Initiatives Program, the project will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy