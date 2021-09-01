Mayor Sarno Kicks Off ‘Fill the Plate’ Fundraiser with Hot Table and The Gray House

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno joined today with The Gray House, Inc. Executive Director Kristen McClintock and Hot Table owner Chris DeVoie to kick off the 7th annual “Fill the Plate, Feed a Family Initiative.” For the seventh year in a row, the Hot Table Tower Square Location and The Gray House have teamed up to support The Gray House’s food assistance program.

Today, September 1st, at the Hot Table Tower Square location between 11am–8pm, show the fundraising flyer and 50% of your order total will be donated to The Gray House. Every dollar helps them serve more people in our community with nutritious, fresh groceries. Last year they were able to serve 7,329 *unique* individuals and are on track to serve even more people this year. Help Fill the Plate with the flyer below.

Mayor Sarno stated, “The Gray House and their mission are very near and dear to my heart and it is my pleasure to continue to support them and to make a donation. I encourage everyone to do what they can to help out. And even better to do so at Hot Table, a great establishment founded right here in Springfield by the DeVoie brothers and who have been outstanding corporate citizens. Thank you to Hot Table and the Gray House for coming together to give back. I know many – including my family and my staff – who will gladly take advantage of this opportunity to fill their bellies and help out others in need by ‘filling the plate.’”

Visit Hot Table’s Website: https://hottable.com/

Visit the Gray House Website: https://grayhouse.org/