Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

By Zack Linly
rnbcincy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.

