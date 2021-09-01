Eagles news tracker: Practice squad signings, waiver claims, roster updates
The Eagles’ roster is down to the 53-player limit after making 22 moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Philadelphia’s work is far from done, though. Wednesday’s action involves the NFL waiver wire and the formation of a 16-player practice squad (17 including international exemption DE Matt Leo). The Eagles rank sixth in the waiver claim process so Howie Roseman will almost certainly be looking to add a player or two or three that have been let go by another team. We’ll officially find out the results after the claiming period ends at 4:00 PM ET.www.chatsports.com
