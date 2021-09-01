Louisiana jails and prisons to receive free phone calls in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
DALLAS, TX – Natural disasters not only devastate homes and city infrastructures, but they can also cause an overwhelming emotional and physical impact on those effected. There is a fundamental human need to stay connected with loved ones, especially during difficult times, which is why Securus Technologies is providing free phone calls and electronic communications to ensure incarcerated individuals in Louisiana can contact their friends and family in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.www.kadn.com
