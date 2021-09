Parking your vehicle at the airport for an extended period of time can be a costly decision, which is why many air travelers have a friend or family member drop them off or take a rideshare. However, not every airport is a money pit when it comes to parking. Travel website Upgraded Points recently looked at the top airports across the country to determine which offer travelers the lowest parking costs. Florida dominates the list with three airports among the top 10, but there are plenty of surprises. Here's a look at the 10 best domestic airports when it comes to cheap parking in 2021.