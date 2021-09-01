The summer transfer window is over for another year in the major leagues around Europe but for these countries the market is still very much in full swing, with teams in Russia, Turkey, Ukraine AND Argentina still allowed to make signings

When the European Union decided to open up travel for American citizens, it looked like tourism was finally on its way back. However, as of now, it’s a one-way street and the Biden administration has yet to make a statement on whether the travel ban will be lifted in time for the holidays. Europeans from the 29-Schengen countries as well as the UK and Ireland are currently not allowed to enter the United States unless they spend 14-days in a country that DOES NOT appear on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of prohibited countries. Vaccination does not grant you entry if you hold a passport from a prohibited country, either.