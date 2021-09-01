See new Williamsburg development at 171 North 1st Street + Mint condition condos nearby

NOW Available in Perry Hall/Nottingham! Get ready to move on this updated 3 bed/1 full and 2 half bath townhome located in the popular Silver Hill Farm community. As you pull up to your new home, you'll enjoy the curb appeal and covered front porch with new vinyl siding and vinyl wrapped wood trim (2019). Enter your home and enjoy a great open floor plan that has been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Decorative molding, updated half bath and ceramic tile wrap up the main level. As you move your way to the upstairs, you'll be welcomed with new carpet (2020), a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet space and extra storage with attic pulldown stairs. Head downstairs to your fully finished walkout basement. This lower level living area includes a bar area, recessed lighting and extra bonus room for an office, craft space or toy room! So many possibilities! Head on outside and enjoy outdoor living on your maintenance-free deck (2019) or your stamped concrete patio underneath! Your backyard is fully fenced (2012), newer windows (2014) and architectural shingle roof w/ transferable Lifetime Warranty (2014)! Other Bonus updates include Hot Water Heater (2020), new door hardware (2021), Wi-Fi connected thermostat, garbage disposal (2017). MOVE IN READY so Get Ready to Make Your Move! Conveniently located. This is the ONE!
