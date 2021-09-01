Skyline Group Acquires Ford-Leased SoCal Office Campus for $159M
The latest big office deal for Southern California landed in Orange County. Taiwan-based Skyline Group International acquired Glen Bell Way, a Class A office and research and development campus with 273,180 square feet in Irvine, Calif., according to Newmark, which brokered the deal but declined to reveal the seller or value. The campus is fully leased to Ford Motor Company and Yum! Brands, which operates fast-food chains KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, among others.commercialobserver.com
