Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Stays Above $47,500 Level

Bitcoin has crashed from above $52,000 to below $49,000 on Tuesday amid issues with the introduction of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in El Salvador.The latest losses have been mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada), which were both trading close to record highs.The overall crypto market is now worth around $2.15 trillion, still way up from the lows of around $1.3 trillion that it hit in July.Some analysts have forecast a second leg of the bull run that took BTC to an all-time high in mid April of $64,000. One price prediction from pseudonymous...