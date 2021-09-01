Cancel
Poulin scores in OT, Canada wins 1st world title since 2012

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
 6 days ago
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. Play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review. Canada fell behind 2-0 in the first period — for just its second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians scored two goals, 2:29 apart, in the second to tie it.

