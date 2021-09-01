A Demonstration of Using the Eclipse integrated development environment with VoiceOver on macOS
In this podcast, Majid gives us a demonstration of Eclipse, an integrated development environment (IDE). The Eclipse platform which provides the foundation for the Eclipse IDE is written in Java and is designed to be extensible using additional plugins. It can be used to develop rich client applications, integrated development environments and other tools. Eclipse can be used as an IDE for any programming language for which a plug-in is available.www.applevis.com
Comments / 0