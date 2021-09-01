Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

From the President's Desk: September 2021

sarahlawrence.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 academic year is upon us! Last night, I hosted the traditional welcome picnic at the President’s House for our RAs (resident advisors) and Residence Life staff; today, I gathered with faculty and staff to welcome our graduate students; and this evening I will welcome the “Green Team”. Next up: first-year and transfer undergraduates move in tomorrow, followed by sophomores, juniors, and seniors over the course of the next few days. And then, on Monday, classes begin! We are all eager to welcome our new students and to welcome back our returning students as we reconvene for this new academic year.

www.sarahlawrence.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartburg College#Sarah Lawrence College#Earthquake#Bronx Community College#House#Residence Life#Covid#Communications#The Mellon Foundation#Artswestchester#The Hudson River Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYyu.edu

From the Dean’s Desk: Sy Syms by the Numbers, 2021 Edition

“Ki Tavo” (“when you enter/come”) is the name of this past week’s Torah portion. This time of year, our weekly Torah portions have been progressively building excitement for the entry of the Jews into the Land of Israel. We have been experiencing week after week of Moshe Rabbeinu preparing everyone psychologically and physically for that transition.
CollegesPosted by
Axios

Colleges crack down on unvaccinated students as campuses reopen

Colleges and universities are welcoming students to campus against the backdrop of a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases largely driven by the Delta variant — posing questions about how best to reopen campuses safely. Driving the news: Some schools are turning to disciplinary actions — through fees or, in one...
Collegesuconn.edu

Incoming Students Bring Law Campus Back to Life

The UConn School of Law welcomed a professional, driven and extremely motivated class of 154 JD students and 18 LLM students to its first semester fully back on campus in more than 17 months. Classes began August 30 for all students — including second-year students taking their first in-person classes...
CollegesIEEE Spectrum

New Resource for University Educators

Engineering education has evolved during the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced colleges and universities to close classrooms and shift to remote learning, prompting instructors to adapt their curricula and teaching style. As schools reopen this year using in-person, hybrid, and remote learning models, it has become crucial for teachers to adjust.
CollegesThe Oakland Post

College of Arts and Sciences welcomes Dr. Elaine Carey as New Dean

Dr. Elaine Carey is an accomplished historian, acclaimed scholar and passionate academic leader. This year, she adds dean of Oakland University’s College of Arts and Sciences to the vast list of roles she’s held, bringing with her a diverse range of experience and a strong admiration for the campus community she’s joining.
Collegesfordham.edu

The Necessity of Doubling Pell Grant Awards | Joseph M. McShane, S.J.

It’s back-to-school season for everyone from kindergarteners to college and university students. As the president of Fordham University, I relish the opportunity to welcome new students to campus and welcome back our continuing students. And yet I know there are some students accepted to colleges and universities across the country—including my own institution, at which we offer more than $185 million in financial aid for undergraduate students—who are not able to enroll this fall because they do not have the financial resources to pursue a college degree. This doesn’t have to be their reality; our country has programs and funding in place that can and should help make college accessible for all.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Faculty Series to Discuss DEI in the Classroom

Interested in learning how U of A faculty are successfully integrating DEI into the learning environment?. On Thursday, Sept. 26, at 12:30 p.m., join a virtual discussion that offers peer-based learning and strategies to help increase the sense of belonging among students in the classroom, including engaging coursework on social justice, race, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic conditions and sexual orientation delivered in non-judgmental and objective ways.
Collegesyucommentator.org

From The President's Desk: SCWSC An Unprecedented Opportunity

I am so excited to welcome all of you to campus this semester! Like most things lately, this semester is “unprecedented” in that the vast majority of YU students have never actually experienced campus life “as usual.” Only those who began their time at YU prior to Spring 2020 will recall the fight to secure a spot on the elevator or waiting in the never-ending line for the salad bar. That being said, this gives us a special opportunity to reinvent campus life. Instead of focusing on reverting back to pre-COVID routine, let us create a new atmosphere on campus — one where students get involved and make a difference.
York, NEYork News-Times

Inauguration of York College president set for September

YORK – Dr. Samuel Smith was named the new York College president in the summer of 2020. However, the historical inauguration event was not held, thanks to health restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The college has announced an inauguration will be held for Dr. Smith in September. Dr. Smith...

Comments / 0

Community Policy