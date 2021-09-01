From the President's Desk: September 2021
The 2021-22 academic year is upon us! Last night, I hosted the traditional welcome picnic at the President’s House for our RAs (resident advisors) and Residence Life staff; today, I gathered with faculty and staff to welcome our graduate students; and this evening I will welcome the “Green Team”. Next up: first-year and transfer undergraduates move in tomorrow, followed by sophomores, juniors, and seniors over the course of the next few days. And then, on Monday, classes begin! We are all eager to welcome our new students and to welcome back our returning students as we reconvene for this new academic year.www.sarahlawrence.edu
Comments / 0