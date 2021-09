Health systems may be overwhelmed with the latest surge of COVID-19, but they have also learned more about how to fight it. Monoclonal antibodies treatments have been highly effective at preventing hospitalization or serious illness for patients who start treatment within a week of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, director of infectious disease medicine for Northeast Georgia Health System. The antibodies help prevent the virus from attaching to the body’s cells, she said, regardless of whether a person is vaccinated or not.