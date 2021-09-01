Cancel
NIL: UCLA QB Chase Griffin, Texas hoops star Andrew Jones among latest athletes to sign with Degree Deodorant

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive additional NCAA athletes, headlined by Texas basketball player Andrew Jones and UCLA football quarterback Chase Griffin, have signed deals endorsement deals with Degree Deodorant as part of the brand's #BreakingLimits campaign. Texas Tech women's soccer player Charlotte Teeter, Wisconsin women's volleyball player Dana Rettke and Oregon women's volleyball player Gloria Mutiri have also signed with the brand.

Related
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Basketball: 2 areas where Andrew Jones can improve

Andrew Jones, Texas Basketball Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. One of the best stories in college sports in recent years involves the redshirt senior Texas basketball shooting guard/wing and former elite five-star recruit Andrew Jones. After beating Leukemia a couple of years ago, Jones was able to return to the court for Texas. And he’s been one of the biggest contributors in this backcourt/wing rotation in the last couple of seasons.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Comment On Nebraska Fans

We’re only a week into the 2021 college football season and it appears ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has already found himself in trouble with Nebraska’s fan base. While on a conference call with the media on Wednesday afternoon, Herbstreit jokingly said “Nebraska fans hate me.”. Dan Wolken of USA Today...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals SEC Championship predictions

Kirk Herbstreit and College GameDay open the season during Week 0 Saturday with its first show of the year. However, just like any season, Herbstreit revealed some of his predictions during the preseason with his Herbie Awards, and during the broadcast, the analyst revealed his SEC Championship predictions. Herbstreit has...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Southlake, TXfootballscoop.com

Another high school QB is leaving early to cash an NIL check

It was legitimately shocking when Quinn Ewers left Southlake (Texas) Carroll High School a season early to enroll at Ohio State. Shocking, but understandable. For one, Ewers was already 18 years old, a single course shy of graduation and, aside from a state championship, he'd accomplished everything a high school quarterback can accomplish. He's the first player since Vince Young to earn a perfect 1.000 score in the 247Sports composite rankings. The No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class became the No. 1 player in the '21 class when he took an equity offer from a beverage brand and joined Ohio State's roster in early August. Since then, he's gotten a deal with a Columbus-area car dealer and a $1.4 million autograph deal.

