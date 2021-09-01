NIL: UCLA QB Chase Griffin, Texas hoops star Andrew Jones among latest athletes to sign with Degree Deodorant
Five additional NCAA athletes, headlined by Texas basketball player Andrew Jones and UCLA football quarterback Chase Griffin, have signed deals endorsement deals with Degree Deodorant as part of the brand's #BreakingLimits campaign. Texas Tech women's soccer player Charlotte Teeter, Wisconsin women's volleyball player Dana Rettke and Oregon women's volleyball player Gloria Mutiri have also signed with the brand.247sports.com
