Saturday, August 28th was another successful Guns & Hoses charity boxing event. Dozens of fighters and scores of volunteers - consisting of cops, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders - put in a ton of hard work to help raise a bunch of money for local children's charities. That's on top of the time and effort they put in every day to help keep our communities safe and sound. Now it's time for the rest of us to put in some work on behalf of those first responders.