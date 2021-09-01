Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

A Kentucky firefighter who avoided the COVID vaccine for political reasons now says he “messed up” after a hospital stay. And he’s urging others not to do the same. “Since COVID-19 became a ‘thing’ I felt I had nothing to fear,” Jimmy Adams wrote in a public Facebook post. “Over the last year and a half the topic had become exhausting to me. Day in and day out, opinions, political views, agendas, personal attacks, mask or no mask, test no test, shot or no shot. ... You get the point.