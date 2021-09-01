Cancel
Johnson County, KY

35 New COVID-19 Cases in Johnson Co Tuesday

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson Co Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson County’s total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 3,059 overall, 252 are active, 17 are currently hospitalized and 2,798 have recovered. Out of the 35 new cases, 3 are vaccinated and 32 are not vaccinated and 6 are under the age of 18. Unfortunately, there was 1 additional death reported in Johnson Co Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 43. According to the JCHD, the additional death made 13 deaths since August 1st and accounts for 30% of the total deaths since the pandemic began.

