Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Former Prison Employee Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Bribery

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to WYMT reports, the U.S. Department of Justice says a former Cook Supervisor at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy was sentenced to 17.5 years on Monday. Hank Williams, 56 of Whitesburg was arrested on charges of meth distribution, accepting a bribe, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony. According to Williams’ plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with an inmate, Librado Navarette, and others, to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. It also said he accepted bribes from Navarette and others while using U.S. Mail to distribute the drugs. Williams pleaded guilty in June of this year. Navarette pleaded guilty in July and is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Drugs#Prison#Wymt#Cook Supervisor#United States#Whitesburg#U S Mail#The U S Probation Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Federal Inmate Sentenced to 5 Additional Years in Prison For Bribing Guard to Bring Drugs into Jail

LITTLE ROCK—A federal prison inmate has been sentenced to five more years in prison for his role in a drug conspiracy at the Dallas County jail. Tuesday afternoon, United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker sentenced Terry McClendon, 32, of Sherwood, to 60 months’ imprisonment, which he will serve in addition to the prison sentence he was already serving for possessing a stolen firearm.
Pikeville, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Former prison guard sentenced to 17.5 years for meth smuggling conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A former cook supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking meth at the prison. Hank Williams, 56, of Weeksbury, pleaded guilty to distributing meth, accepting a bribe and using a communication device to facilitate...
Politicsthecoastlandtimes.com

Former North Carolina social worker sentenced to prison for diverting benefits

A former social worker in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to redirecting federal benefits from ineligible applicants to herself, authorities said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina says in a news release that Lakisha Victoria...
Kingston, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Franklin Township man sentenced on firearm, drug trafficking offenses

SCRANTON — A Franklin Township man was sentenced to federal prison this week on firearm and drug trafficking offenses. Bruce Robert Redmond, 32, of Ransome Road, owner of a logging and excavating business in Dallas Township, was indicted by a federal jury in May 2019 on allegations he illegally possessed 58 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition while being a drug user.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Bluffton man receives 20 year federal prison sentence for drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Edwin M. Jenkins Jr., 33, of Bluffton, received a sentence of over twenty years in federal prison for distribution of heroin and fentanyl. The sentence came after Jenkins entered a guilty plea to one count of distribution of a...
New Haven, CTRegister Citizen

Feds: NY man who trafficked drugs to New Haven gets prison

A Bronx man who “supplied large quantities of cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills” to a New Haven resident was sentenced to prison, according to federal authorities. Jose Paulino, 46, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in the Bronx, New York, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to total of 70 months in prison, for narcotics trafficking and immigration offenses, federal authorities said in a statement.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Seattle drug distribution ring sentenced to 13 years in prison

Seattle – A 51-year-old Seattle man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 13 years in prison for drug and gun crimes announced Acting United States Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Clyde McKnight was convicted May 21, 2021, of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, following a 5-day jury trial. The case stemmed from a 6-month investigation in 2017 by the Seattle Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration, of significant drug trafficking in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly ordered McKnight to also pay a $36,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release following prison.
Clackamas, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Clackamas man sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraudulent drug prescriptions

A Clackamas man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for distributing oxycodone pills gained through fraudulent prescriptions, leading to an overdose death. The Honorable Michael W. Mosman sentenced 33-year-old chiropractor Mark Steven Gardner to 50 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. “The opioid epidemic has...
Belmond, IAKGLO News

Belmond man sentenced to ten years in prison on federal meth trafficking charges

BELMOND — A Belmond man has been sentenced to ten years in prison on federal methamphetamine trafficking charges. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 29-year-old Rafael Perez-Mercado pleaded guilty on April 16th to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with the intent to distribute meth. Prosecutors say evidence showed that between September and October of last year, Perez-Mercado and others were responsible for the distribution of over ten pounds of meth in the Wright County area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy