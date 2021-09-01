The Evolution of Gaming
From a family affair, to ‘no girls allowed’ to ‘all are welcome,’ the gaming industry has constantly redefined who is considered a ‘gamer.’. On Nov. 29, 1972, the world of gaming was forever changed when pioneering company Atari released Pong. A simply designed two-dimensional table tennis-themed game – where two vertical bars move up and down while “hitting” a square back and forth – launched a now-multibillion-dollar industry and inspired people around the world to become “gamers.”today.ttu.edu
