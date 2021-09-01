Ravens News 9/1: Roster Breakdown and more

The Ravens have a deep and versatile offensive line with a potential super sub waiting in the wings. Besides the known starters of Ronnie Stanley, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva, the Ravens have Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon. It remains to be seen whether Powers, Phillips or Cleveland will start at left guard. If Phillips isn’t, he would be the top swing/reserve offensive tackle, although Mekari has also spent time there this offseason. Between Phillips and Mekari, the Ravens have backups at any spot on the line.