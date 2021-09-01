Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Gunderson Health System Hospital Capacity Becoming Stressed

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 5 days ago

A health care system that serves portions of Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin is pushing for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying its hospital capacity is becoming stressed due to COVID-19. Gunderson Health System noted there has been a “significant” increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since late July and many patients are unvaccinated. Many patients are also being infected with the more highly transmissible Delta variant. Gundersen Health System encouraging vaccinations against the virus, saying anyone 12 and older can get one. It also noted that it has seen an increase in vaccinations, saying it provided the most doses last week since early June. More than 1,100 vaccine doses were administered across Gundersen systems the week of on August 23rd. Gunderson has clinics serving Boscobel, Prairie du Chien, Muscoda, and Fennimore, along with clinics in Eastern Iowa.

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Health Care System#Gundersen Health System#Prairie Du Chien
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
CBS Denver

Hospital Doubles Up Patients In ICU Rooms As Delta Variant Surge Threatens Northern Colorado’s Health Care System

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Public health officials and hospital leaders said Wednesday the surge of COVID-19 patients from the delta variant is threatening the health care system in northern Colorado. (credit: CBS) They want more people to get vaccinated in time to avoid another major surge in the fall. UCHealth reported on Wednesday morning that 94 patients have COVID-19 or could be possibly infected in northern Colorado, including 36 patients who require intensive care. Poudre Valley Hospital has already started doubling up patients in ICU rooms, doctors sharing that some of those hospitalized are as young as their 20s. “Seeing people with COVID-19, young...
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW and ACT battle record Covid cases as Hazzard admits health system ‘stressed’

New South Wales has recorded 1,533 new locally acquired cases, breaking its own daily case record for the second consecutive day. The state also recorded four deaths, including a man in his 60s who died at his home in western Sydney, a woman in her 80s who died at Fairfield hospital, a man in his 50s who died at Westmead hospital and a man in his 70s died at Liverpool hospital.
Public HealthDaily Herald

Health professionals warn of rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Unvaccinated parents and caregivers are endangering the lives of their children as Utah hospitals report higher numbers of pediatric COVID-19 admissions, local health experts said Friday. “If someone who lives with a child is deciding not to be vaccinated, they are also deciding for that child who cannot get vaccinated,”...
Madison, WIwglr.com

How close are Madison-area hospitals to reaching capacity?

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County hospitals are currently experiencing their steepest rise in COVID patients since last October. Today, an estimated 2,000 Wisconsinites will find out they have COVID-19, raising the 7-day average to more than 1,300. The state hasn’t recorded a number that high since January. Most of the...
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Hospitals, health systems in Michigan mandating vaccines for workers

Since the FDA granted Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine full approval last week, some of Michigan’s major hospital systems are mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, and some are not. The news comes as concern grows about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, and after 50 national health...
Public HealthKIMT

More children are being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to deal with surge of new patients

More children are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to cope with a surge in new patients and officials race to expand vaccine protection. The seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9. That number is up from the 184 children reported the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healthbizjournals

WVU Health System, other hospitals to require Covid shots among employees

WVU Health System announced Monday it would require all of its clinical and nonclinical staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Oct. 31. The move follows the full approval, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine earlier Monday following emergency-use authorization given in December.
Madison County, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Local hospitals up to 96% capacity

ANDERSON — The most recent spike in COVID-19 cases has the two local hospitals operating near capacity. Both St. Vincent Ascension Anderson and Community Hospital are at 94% to 96% capacity, according to Stephenie Mellinger, administrator with the Madison County Health Department. That includes emergency rooms, intensive care units and...
Public Healthourquadcities.com

Genesis to require employee, medical staff vaccinations

Genesis Health System will require all employees and medical staff to be fully vaccinated to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. All employees and medical staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8, or submit paperwork requesting a religious or medical exemption by the same date, a news release says.
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Calaveras Public Health and Mark Twain Medical Center Encourage Vaccination as Hospital Nears Capacity

Officials from Calaveras Public Health and Mark Twain Medical Center reported a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations this week. They state by Thursday, August 26, Mark Twain Medical Center neared capacity. The hospital typically operates with an average daily census of 9 patients. As of Thursday, there were a total of 17 inpatients, 6 of those patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. An ongoing staffing shortage threatens to worsen the situation if numbers continue to grow. Tuolumne Public Health and Adventist Health made a similar statement published here Tuesday morning, August 24.
Charleston, WVptonline.net

Increase in state hospitalizations could outpace care capacity

CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations of COVID patients in West Virginia are soaring, and state officials now fear a surge could surpass the capabilities to provide care for other patients. Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer, director of the state Joint Inter-Agency Vaccine Task Force, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Wednesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy