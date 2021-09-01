Cancel
Sumner County, TN

Public Notices Week of August 31, 2021

theportlandsun.com
 6 days ago

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066. Notice is Hereby Given that on August 17th of 2021, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Hilda R. Trouten, who died 06/28/2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is.

