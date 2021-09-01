An easy OPEC+ meeting, metals and bitcoin rise
Today was the busiest day for energy traders. It started with China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI reading falling into contraction for the first time since April 2020. The European PMI manufacturing data showed a mixed recovery, with misses from the euro zone and Germany. The main event for the oil market was the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna. It was widely expected that OPEC+ will stay the course and deliver production increases of 400K bpd despite upward 2022 demand revisions.www.marketpulse.com
