An easy OPEC+ meeting, metals and bitcoin rise

Stock futures are pointing toward a muted open, with Wall Street's concerns surrounding the Delta variant's impact on economic recovery weighing on sentiment; especially following Friday's dismal August jobs report. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its economic outlook this weekend, slashing its annual growth and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) outlook estimates. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all just below breakeven. Meanwhile, gold futures are looking to log their sharpest daily fall in nearly a month, thanks to the strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.