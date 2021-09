This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what direction markets will take in the last 3-4 months of the year. As we embark on the new season, financial markets are in fine form, with the global MSCI index of stocks hitting a fresh record high at the start of this week, which was its 8th day of gains to record highs. The question now is, how long can this goldilocks market last?