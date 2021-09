There were a number of winners during the Old Home Day festivities on Saturday at the Town Common. First, to kick things off on the stage was the Little Miss and Little Master competition, 7-month-old, Owen O’Neil was presented the Master award by Miss Londonderry’s Outstanding Teen Annabella Wu. Miss Londonderry, Morgan Torre, presented Little Miss Lononderry to 8-month-old Ayla Bebyn. In the afternoon, Mike Collins became the newest Londonderry Strongman by ringing the bell 20-times. To finish the day, Jamie Reynolds and Mike O’Donnell tied as the quickest apple eaters in the pie eating contest. Photos by Chris Paul.