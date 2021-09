The Australian dollar retreated after the relatively cautious interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%, where they have been in the past 13 months. The bank also left its quantitative easing policy unchanged, pledging to buy A$4 billion per week until mid-February. This was a $A1 billion decline from its recent purchases. The cautious tone was mostly because Australia is currently battling a new wave of the pandemic in New South Wales and Victoria.