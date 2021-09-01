Yen drifting at 110, capex sparkles

The Japanese yen continues to have a quiet week as it hovers close to the symbolic 100 line. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.99, unchanged on the day. We have been treated to a data dump out of Japan this week, and Capital Spending has been a bright spot. The Q2 release shot up 5.3% YoY, with manufacturing capex up 4.0% and non-manufacturing capex showing a gain of 5.9%. This was a strong rebound from the Q1 reading of -7.8% (YoY).