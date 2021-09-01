Cancel
U.S. Politics

WTO Panel to Review China’s Compliance on Farm Product Imports

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Trade Organization this week established a dispute panel requested by China. The panel will determine whether China complied with an earlier WTO ruling regarding the administration of its tariff rate quotas. China submitted its second request for a dispute panel to determine whether it has complied with a 2019 ruling concerning its TRQs for certain agricultural products, including wheat, rice, and corn.

