WTO Panel to Review China’s Compliance on Farm Product Imports

Overview: The markets are mostly in a holding pattern so far today, ahead of tomorrow's US jobs data and the PMI services and final composite readings. Equities on balance are firmer, and the dollar is softer. In Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Hong Kong, and India, equities advanced, while, among the large markets, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan slipped. The Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is posting its first back-to-back gain in a couple of weeks, led by consumer discretionary, industrials, and health care. US futures indices are posting small gains. The bond market is subdued, with the US 10-year gravitating a little below 1.30%. European benchmark rates are 2-3 bp softer. Australia's 2-year continues to flirt with zero, but the Australian dollar, helped by a record trade surplus, is leading the major currencies higher, with the other dollar-bloc currencies in tow. Higher inflation and the prospects of another rate hike later this year did not help the South Korean won, which is the weakest of the emerging market currencies today. The liquid and freely accessible currencies are higher, helping the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index extend its gains for the fifth consecutive session. Gold has been confined to a narrow $1810-$1816 range, while oil is little changed within yesterday's range. Iron ore slipped for a third session, confirming the end of the six-day rally on Tuesday. Copper has steadied after yesterday's 2.2% fall.